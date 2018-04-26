For not seeking National Assembly approval before the withdrawal of the $496 million used for the purchase of aircraft from the United States, some senators have called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

Section 143 of the Nigerian constitution provides for the removal of the president from office.

Moving a motion on the issue on Thursday, Matthew Uroghide, Edo state, said President Buhari’s move was a violation of the constitution and thus, he should face the consequences.

He prayed the Senate to invoke Section 143 to start the impeachment process of the president.

Seconding the motion, Chukwuka Utazi spoke in support of the move.

“This is an impeachable offence,” an obviously angry Mr Utazi, said.

More senators are currently speaking on the issue.