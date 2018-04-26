The campaign office of President Muhammadu Buhari in Akwa Ibom has been marked for demolition by the state government.

According to THISDAY, the four-storey building situated on 23 Wellington Bassey way was marked for demolition by the Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA), an agency of the state government.

The campaign secretariat run by National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) was inaugurated few days ago by Ita Enang, his special assistant on national assembly matters (senate).

Parallel offices were also opened in other south-south states of Cross River and Edo, all to coordinate the re-election bid of Buhari.

The demolition step is reportedly a move to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of the structure — said to be in place for over 20 years.

The state government is said to have tried without success to stop the campaign organisation from taking ownership of the building.