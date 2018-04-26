The former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to build a prosperous nation.

The former governor emphasised that Nigerians are blessed with intellectual skills in various professional fields.

Kalu said these on yesterday, shortly after a tour of Daejeon Health Institute of Technology, Korea.

The eminent businessman called on the management of the health institution to replicate the same facility in Nigeria, because the Nigerian government has provided a conducive business environment for foreign and local investors.

“This health institution has trained medical professionals across the globe.

“It is, indeed, a laudable initiative bearing in mind that it is one of the top privately owned university in East Asia.

“I am optimistic that the health institution will passionately welcome exchange programmes with tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous human and natural resources and, if these resources are properly harnessed, Nigeria will be one of the best countries in the world.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

“The president has done well in the areas of security, health infrastructure, youth development, anti-corruption crusade and international relations.

“In view of the milestones achieved by the federal government, thus far, let us all support the president for a second term in office.”

Earlier, Chairman and President of Daejeon Health Institute of Technology, Prof. Rhee Yeoman Derk and Prof. Kang OH Rehee, expressed their gratitude to the former governor for the visit, and added that the gesture will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Korea.

Speaking on behalf of Nigerians at the event, Dr. Chuks Chika, acknowledged efforts of the federal government in health infrastructure and assured that Nigerians in Korea will continue to support president Muhammadu Buhari and his team.

Kalu is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Nigerian Ambassador to Korea, Alhaji Amin Dalhatu, and address the Nigerian community in Seoul, tomorrow, at the Nigerian embassy in Korea before departing for Beijing, China.