Ahead of the 2019 general elections, there are concerns in the camp of the opposition that the Federal Government, using its anti-graft security agencies, plans to block the accounts of some state governments not in support of Buhari’s re-election bid.

The camp alleged that a proposal for approval of the action is before the Presidency and could be implemented anytime soon, even as elections are still 10 months away.

The plot, if it sails through, is expected to weaken the financial base of perceived “opposition governors and states” and make them ineffectual in mobilising supporters for the 2019 polls.

Sources close to one of the governors, who preferred to be quiet for now “for tactical and strategic reasons,” revealed that the governors have it on good authority that “the anti-graft agencies, the EFCC and ICPC will be used to freeze the accounts of state governments perceived to be against Buhari’s ambition. Under spurious circumstances, they will get the nod to freeze the accounts. This is to render the opposition financially incapacitated for the polls. But this is dangerous for democracy. This will further heighten tensions in the country. We hope they jettison this evil plot. Elections should not be a do-or-die matter.”

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had earlier raised the alarm of plots to frame its top chieftains and elected government officials, including Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, among others.

Shedding light on the alleged plot, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Federal Government has set up a presidential committee to persecute leaders of the opposition party.

Ologbondiyan claimed the APC and the federal government have become “mortally afraid” of the PDP’s new status as a rallying point for Nigerians.

He said: “You are already aware of the numerous exposed plots by the APC and its federal government to frame up and humiliate Ekweremadu, as well as PDP governors, particularly Wike and Fayose.

“This is in addition to advanced plots by the federal Government to clampdown on key leaders of the party and begin to drop, in public places, alleged confessional statements made under duress, in the desperate attempt to achieve a pre-determined end of validating the bandying of corruption allegations against members of the PDP.

We have also been made aware of a special presidential committee put up by the APC federal government to persecute our leaders. Already, no fewer than 28 cases have been filed, based on trumped-up charges. Also, we are privy to series of clandestine meetings between agents of the APC and some compromised judicial officers; to get conviction at all cost.

“We know that our governors, especially governor Wike and governor Fayose, have been marked because of their principled position against the obvious incompetence, corruption and undemocratic credentials of the Buhari administration, for which Nigerians have been subjected to the worst form of suffering in the last three years.”

Wike had accused the federal government and her agents of plotting to frame him up by planting illegal items on him, during any of his trips outside Nigeria.

The governor said the essence of the plot was to have him quizzed and embarrassed by foreign security agencies, just as it happened to late Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Wike said: “My investigation reveals that the federal government, using her security agencies, is planning to set me up anytime I travel outside the country. They plan to organise security to storm the hotel I am staying and say they found xyz cash in my possession, after which they would say I was arrested for currency trafficking, or whatever offences, outside the country.

“They will then precipitate crisis in my state and other parts of Nigeria. They will plan demonstrations to demonise me and claim I have gone outside to embarrass the country. The public odium is meant to smear me before my people and other Nigerians. It is unfortunate, wicked and unfair.”

Elaborating, he said the government is planning something “similar to what was once done to the late Alamieyeseigha. They are planning what they call the ‘Alams treatment’ for me. But, by the grace of Almighty God, they will fail. I am using this opportunity to alert the world to the sinister plot. I am a law-abiding citizen of this country and countries I visit in the course of my work or holidays. I have never dabbled in anything illegal. So, any attempt to frame me up on trumped up charges or alleged offences is bound to fail.”