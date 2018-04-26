Kano state governor Umar Ganduje says President Muhammadu Buhari’s suggestion that former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole should be elected APC national chairman is a personal opinion and not an imposition.

“Buhari’s choice on who becomes the APC next national chairman is his personal opinion; it is not an imposition in any way,” Ganduje told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to NAN, Buhari had at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday asked governors elected on APC platform to support the candidacy of Oshiomhole in the race to lead the party.

Ganduje, while reacting to the development, said everybody was free to contest for the seat just as everybody was free to hold an opinion on who should lead the party.

“Mr President’s opinion is not constitutional and it is not a non-constitutional opinion as well. He just voiced out his thought which will serve as a guideline to some and otherwise to others,” he said.

The governor added that the issue of Buhari’s opinion being undemocratic does not arise.

“There is what we call guided democracy and we regard what Mr President said as such,” he said.

He, however, said if President Buhari´s choice of the party´s next national chairman would ensure its stability and avoid a fallout after the election, it would be better for all.