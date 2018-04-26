One time factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, is set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, today.

Sheriff, according to multiple sources, is moving over to the ruling party along with his supporters mostly those who were with him in the factional executive of the PDP while he served as national chairman of the ruling party.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, who served as deputy national chairman of the PDP while Sheriff was chairman was at the APC national secretariat yesterday to put finishing touches to the defection which is expected to take place by noon today.

A senior party operative who confirmed the planned defection said that Sheriff would be received by the national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and other senior officials of the ruling party.

The planned defection of Sheriff is set to reset the political narrative in his native Borno State where Sheriff had been at odds with the incumbent governor, Alhaji Kasshim Shettima and the mainstream of the party in the state.