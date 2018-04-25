The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has gained its first defector in the House of Representatives.

The member, Olamide Oni, who represents Ijero/Ekiti-West/Efo federal constituency of Ekiti state, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday during plenary.

He cited division as his reason for leaving the PDP which sponsored his election into the House of Representatives.

Mr. Oni is the first elected official to formally join the SDP.

The SDP had announced that some governors and members of the National Assembly would join its fold from the ruling APC and PDP.

Outside the National Assembly, some of the PDP leaders who left include two former ministers, Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran.