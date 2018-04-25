Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, on Tuesday has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State.

He said APC in Bayelsa is a party harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens and can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate!

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said Governor Dickson made the assertion in Government House, Yenagoa, during the swearing-in ceremony of six new Special Advisers. Top amongst them were Mr. Guy Murray Bruce, who was assigned Special Adviser, Entertainment and Tourism Development and a former lawmaker and APC Chieftain, Hon Ayiba Duba, who took charge as Special Adviser Political Matters 2.

Governor Dickson noted that, the PDP through the restoration government under his watch has transformed the landscape of Bayelsa and provided credible leadership to the people.

While congratulating Hon. Duba for defecting from the APC, the Governor called on the few other good people who have seen the deceit, emptiness and criminality in the ruling APC to return to the PDP.

The Governor also inaugurated the Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board, stressing that, henceforth, all public and private teachers would undergo training, retraining and certification by the board, as part of quality control measures.

He also applauded the new Special Adviser on Tourism and Entertainment Promotion, Mr. Guy Murray Bruce for his achievements in the entertainment industry and urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the state with the view to making Bayelsa a tourism and entertainment hub in the country.

His words:” I have said it again and again that the APC cannot win any elections in this state. Bayelsa remains a stronghold of the PDP. The people of Bayelsa know what the PDP is doing for them in terms of leadership and development. So they will not allow themselves to be deceived by the other party that has clearly shown to Nigerians they do not have anything to offer this country. APC in Bayelsa State harbours, protects criminals and arms criminals to maim and kill innocent Bayelsans. It is these same criminals that move about freely with police protection and Bayelsans know them…

“Election is not about terrorizing the people; it is not about using security to threaten and hound the electorate. Honourable Ayiba Duba, you were deceived but now that you have seen the difference and returned home to PDP, I expect you to join hands with government in bringing about more development which only the PDP has the capacity to provide for our people.”

“I also urge you to tell the few others like you who are still in the APC to cross over to the PDP fold as our umbrella is big enough to accommodate every good Bayelsan.”

Aside Bruce and Duba, Hon Bobolayefa Owoupele was posted to Development Control, Chief Natus Zebakeme takes over Culture, Chief Sunday Omekwe was deployed to take charge of Public Service Reforms, while Mr. Andy Obed – was named Special Adviser, Legal Matters 2.

Hon Dein Benadoumene took oath of office as Chairman of the State House of Assembly Service Commission, while Mr. Jephthah Wilson, Mrs Aperetari Ogugu, Mr. Emina Bioghoemi and Moses Talbot are members. Other members include, Mr. ThankGod Igbanibo, Mr. Godwin Worikumo and Mr. Billy Tobiyei.

The Governor also inaugurated Dr. Asiam Blessing Ikuru, as Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Board and Mr. Oyinkuro Asanakpo as Chairman, Bayelsa Volunteers.

Also inaugurated were the Director General, Inspectorate and Special Education, Biboye Ogola, Mr. Pius Jonah, Chairman, State Universal Education Board and Mr. Tony Ekisah as Chairman, Education Safety Corps.

The Governor charged Dr Ikuru to henceforth, ensure that teachers in both public and private schools undergo training, retraining and certification by the board, as part of quality control measures. He said any teacher, who fails the certification test is not qualified to teach in the state.