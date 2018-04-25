Ahead of the May 14 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the governors elected under the platform of the party are currently in closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to newsmen before they were asked to leave the venue of the meeting after the recitation of the national anthem.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, asked reporters to leave the venue of the meeting when it was about to commence.

Those in attendance were Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who is also the chairman of convention committee; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

Others are Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi; Rochas Okorocha of Imo State; Sani Bello of Niger State; Abdul-Aziz Yari of Zamfara State and Godwin Obaseki, Edo State.