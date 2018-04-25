The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s governors are currently in a meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The governors had on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, and endorsed his candidature for the 2019 presidential election.

The president at the last APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, declared his intention to run for second term in 2019.