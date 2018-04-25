A group known as Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement (CASSM) says it has commenced the recall process of Eyninaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south.

Speaking at a meeting in Aba, Abia state, on Tuesday, Paul Ikonne, leader of the group, said Abaribe has not performed well since he was elected into office as senator.

Ikonne said due process would be followed in seeking the recall of the senator from the upper legislative chamber.

“Senator Abaribe was sent to the senate by us to make good laws and attract projects that will help to improve both lives and infrastructural development of our area but what we are getting is a total and colossal failure from him,” he said.

“In that regard, we have no other option than to commence his recall process as all necessary forms will be filled by everyone needed to do that and as a law abiding citizens we are following due process to do what we are doing.

“This is not a political party or organization though political parties which its members are from the zone are here with us as it is a project that concerns all, we have PDP, APC, APDP among others are with us in this recall process.”

Daniel Nweze, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Abaribe needs to be recalled because he was not sent to the senate “to insult Mr President”.

On his part, Nwobodo Nwanganga, a member of the Advance People Democratic Party (APDP), said he is supporting the recall of Abaribe because he is “short-changed.”

“I feel ashamed and short-changed which is the reason for my support for his recall,” Nwanganga said.

“He has this ugly habit of not picking your calls and when you persist in calling he will switch off his phone probably to avoid being disturbed.”

Chima Enwereuzo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he supports the recall of Abaribe because the senator has not fulfilled the promises he made to them.

Efforts to reach Abaribe were not successful as he did not pick his call or respond to a text message sent to him.