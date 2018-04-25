A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has fired back at former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her claims that he tried to stop her from joining the Goodluck Jonathan administration in order to deny Jonathan’s government credibility, “weak and not succeed”.

Mr Duke took to his Twitter handle, @Donald_Duke, on Wednesday morning to react to the allegation by the former coordinator of the Nigerian economy.

Dear Nigerian Youths.. Thank you for your comcerns . Attached is my response regarding Ngozi's…

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala had in a new book titled ‘fighting corruption is dangerous’ revealed that Mr. Duke visited her in Washington DC, USA and asked her not to accept an appointment from Goodluck Jonathan who had just become President in 2011.

He confirmed meeting with Okonjo-Iweala but said it was in good faith and wondered why a private conversation between “friends” has now been made public.

Mr. Duke is considered one of the leading candidates to run for president in the 2019 Nigerian elections.