President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which began at about 8pm, is holding inside the conference hall of the office of wife of the president at the presidential villa Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, are also attending the meeting.

Governors in attendance include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano.

Others are Kashim Shetima of Borno, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.