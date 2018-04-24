The National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) has opened offices in Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Edo states to coordinate the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the event which held in Calabar, Cross River, Ibrahim Abu Ibrahim, chairman, NCBSG, said the region is key to the Nigerian project.

At the launch of the office located at 23 Wellington Bassey Way in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, Ita Enang, the senior special assistant to the president on national assembly matters, assured Nigerian youth that Buhari respects them, and would offer them all the opportunities they require to maximise their potentials.

“President Buhari honours and treasures the youths of this country. He welcomes the youths to participate in the administration of Nigeria. I reassure you that the president respects you; the youths, and will offer you all the opportunities to maximise your potentials,” Enang said.

“You need to appreciate the president because we are now in charge, but you must ensure that Buhari wins the second term.

“As of today, we are doing everything to ensure that the APC wins the entire seats in the state assemblies, all the seats in the House of Representatives and all the seats in the Senate.”