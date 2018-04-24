Senator Ademola Adeleke, who represents Osun West Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, has vowed that he would not steal money if he becomes the next governor of Osun state.

The ‘dancing Senator’ spoke with Daily Trust in Ede at the first memorial lecture organised by Adeleke University in remembrance of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who died last year.

Senator Adeleke, who contested the Osun West bye election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to replace his late brother in the Senate, got massive votes and defeated the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Mudasiru Hussain in a landslide victory.

Senator Adeleke recently declared his interest to run for the governorship position under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said, “Yes. I will contest for Governor. I have submitted my letter of expression of interest to contest to the party.

“I’m contesting because of the people. Our people are suffering and we need to liberate them.

If I become governor, I cannot steal money that belong to people. I have achieved everything that I could need money for in life.

“I have built houses, I have cars, I have everything. So, what would I do with stolen money. So, I won’t steal as a governor. I only want to serve.”