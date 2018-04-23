Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has advised the National Youth Service Corps members not to allow politicians use them to rig elections.

The governor told the 2,300 corp members deployed to the state during the swearing-in ceremony at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp on Monday.

Fayose, as quoted in a press statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said the need to advise the corps members and identify with them, made him to personally grace the occasion.

He said, “I will never ask you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please don’t allow any politicians to influence you to rig including myself.

“Run away from inducement and politicians that would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you do.

“The youths should not allow themselves to be used for thuggery or to rig elections by the politicians.

“If I Ayo Fayose asks you to rig election for me, you should decline. Your parents have spent fortunes on you to be a graduate, you should not disappoint them. Those politicians will never call out their children to die. Don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Those of you that are being sworn in today will be around when the governorship election will hold in July, don’t allow yourselves to be used. Your parents expect you to return home alive, hale and hearty. The lord will keep all of you for me. “