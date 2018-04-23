Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has described Nigerian youths as invaluable partners in the process of nation development who should be reckoned with.

Okorocha said this on Monday at the swearing of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Corps members deployed to Imo, at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Eziama Obaire, Nkwere Local Government Area of the state.

Okorocha was represented at the occasion by Mr Ifeanichukwu Onwueyiagba, Commissioner for Youths and Talent Development.

The governor commended the corps members for achieving their academic pursuit and called on them to demonstrate commitment through effective participation in all the programmes outlined by the scheme during their service.

According to the governor, as youths the nation depends on them, adding that they have roles to play in contributing meaningfully to its socio- economic development and future.

He also commended NYSC for the skills acquisition training being organised for the corps members.

Okorocha urged the corps members to maximise the opportunity provided by the programme, to acquire more experience and skills to enable them enhance their economic life after their service.

The governor noted that the scheme had yielded needed dividend to Imo people through the various community development programmes where the corps members were posted for their primary assignments.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Josephine Bakare, noted that the orientation course was to train and acquaint the corps members with para military skills, entrepreneurial training, values and discussions on contemporary issues.

She said the course was also a good platform for the promotion of national unity and integration as well as the spirit of collective responsibility, discipline, perseverance.

“The primary assignment, community development service and passing out ceremony are other cardinal programmes of the scheme’s service year,” she said.

Bakare expressed gratitude to the Imo Government for its continued support and contribution to the welfare of corps members posted to the state.

She particularly commended the government for the twin hostel building which she said could accommodate more 1,000 corps members as well as the provision of borehole.

The high point of the programme was the oath of service and oath of allegiance administered to the corps members by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi.

Mr Paul Nnodim, another Justice, however, represented Nnadi at the occasion.

NYSC also presented an Award of Excellence to the people of Eziama Obaire, for being the host community to corps members deployed to the state and ensuring their comfort and safety.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Julius Osuchukwu, received the award and thanked the scheme for the recognition.