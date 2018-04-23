As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday in Abuja, warned his party against having sense of a ruling party.

He said Nigerians have become wiser.

But he said he was happy that the APC “is a living party “, adding that its leadership remained committed and dedicated “to make sure that this party is out in political fighting mood for the 2019 elections.”

The former governor of Edo State spoke during the inauguration of the APC 2018 National Convention Committee, which is headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Baduru.

The APC chairman warned that the party must not cuddle itself with false sense of being the party in power.

He charged the members of the committee to ensure that the outcome of the convention reunite the APC members.

Oyegun said, “I am passing the buck over to you today. At the end of this exercise, I want to see a re-united APC under whatever leadership your exercise brings up.

“We have a tough election ahead of us and we must prime ourselves for that election. We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being the party in power.

“Our population today is much more aware of their rights than they have ever been before. So, as you proceed, please ensure that all these views and opinions are brought together into a one united APC.

“The task that you have undertaken to perform is a heavy and tough one. The APC is known, in spite of induced controversies, for the cleanest primaries and congresses.

” Our last presidential primary was by all account one of the best ever held and I dare say, anywhere.

“It was a convention that was watched world wide and you are supposed to repeat the feat. I have no doubt that this one, given the controversies that have preceded it will also be a most watched convention.

“So, you have the task of producing a convention that is free, fair and provide a level playing field for anybody who wants to aspire to any position.”

He also spoke on how prepared APC is ahead of the 2019 general elections.