Former Minister of Education and a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Tunde Adeniran, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday, berated the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency for shifting the blame of the killings in the Middle Belt region at the doorsteps of opposition politicians.

In a chat on Monday, Adeniran pointed out that government’s inability to protect Nigerians across the country is enough reason for the electorate to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2019.

He said: “The federal government has been shamelessly shifting blames for its failures to fulfil its number one responsibility to the people. Any government that cannot secure citizen’s life and property has lost the legitimacy to govern. It should be voted out of office before more damages are done.”

On its part, the PDP urged government to brace up to its responsibility, rather than passing the buck, noting that accepting responsibility for failing to secure the people could bring about the needed help and assistance.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party said: “The allegation by the Buhari Presidency that the opposition is responsible for the failure of the APC-led federal government to stem the killings by marauders in the North Central has further confirmed that the Buhari administration is completely confused, incompetent and lacks the capacity to secure our nation.

“It is totally atrocious that instead of waking up to its responsibility or accepting failure and seeking help, President Muhammadu Buhari and his officials have been resorting to blame game in the face of daily bloodletting and mass killings in our country.

“In the last three years, the Buhari Presidency has placed blames on past administration, demographic changes, climate change, conflict over cattle routes, decreased farmland space against increased number of cattle and human population. Today, it is the opposition that is responsible for their failure to secure the people,” stressing that “instead of defining and facing the challenges confronting our nation, the Presidency is busy chasing straws thereby failing to nip in the bud a dangerous dimension in our national history.”