The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public its findings on underage voters in various states, particularly Kano and Katsina.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused INEC of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP said it was‎ aware that the committee on underage voting unearthed a multitude of underage voters in Kano and Katsina, but INEC has been instructed by the APC and the presidency cabal to conceal the atrocity, which, the party alleged, they plan to use to rig the 2019 presidential election for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our investigation reveals that beyond underage voters, the INEC panel discovered other atrocities, which the APC and the presidency agents have been suppressing.

“We are also aware of the manipulations in INEC’s computer data centre, which has been handed over to a compromised official known to be related to President Buhari,” the party further alleged.

PDP said Nigerians were shocked that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was allowing the APC and the presidency cabal to use him in their desperation to rig the 2019 election for President Buhari despite his overt rejection by the citizens as a result of the failures of his administration.

“Only last week, Nigerians were stunned by revelations that INEC under Prof. Yakubu is plotting to create 30,000 illegal polling centre in soft and compromised areas through which they plan to allocate free votes for President Buhari. This is in addition to plots to compromise other voting processes including the card readers to favour

the APC.

“We invite Nigerians and the international community to note the various attempts by INEC to conceal the underage voters, particularly, in Kano and President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

“When the issue first came to the public domain, the APC issued a staunch defence while INEC blamed the Kano State government. The commission had to back down to institute an inquest when confronted with facts showing that it registered the minors.

“Furthermore, Prof. Yakubu refused to allow for an all-inclusive panel of political parties and credible NGOs but went ahead to hand pick INEC officials with a view to cover the illegality,” PDP stated.

It recalled that INEC had promised to make public its final findings, but regretted that it has refused to do so since the end of the inquest.

PDP therefore, called on the INEC Chairman to resist the pressure from the APC and the presidency, warning that Nigerians are already anxious about the 2019 elections and are ready to resist anything short of credible, free and fair polls.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, however, said the report was being “considered in detail by the commission and the final decision will be shared with Nigerians at the appropriate time.”