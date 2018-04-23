Former governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho (rtd), has vowed to support the party to victory in 2019 using his experience he gathered in 2015 when he contested for governor but lost to Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Ihenacho who was also the former Minister for Interior stated this during the declaration of Mike Nwachuckwu’s intention to contest the Imo East senatorial seat at Ulakpo, Owerri North council area, at the weekend.

The APGA chieftain, while maintaining that he has put the experiences of 2015 behind him, however, noted that his past mistakes of the election would help the party achieve its desired victory in 2019.

According to Ihenacho, “APGA will win 2019 election, we have looked at our past mistakes, Okorocha with the whole money in the world is going nowhere , if we have free and fair election, experience of 2015 will be put in place and it will help in 2019”.

He continued, “Suffering of 2015 election is not to be talked about, we did not win election but we are going to be John the Baptist for those who want to run”

Nwachukwu, earlier during his former declaration speech, noted that Owerri zone had lacked effective representation, promising to look at the infrastructural decay in his constituency if elected.

He equally noted that the era of ‘selfish empowerment’ would be over if he is elected in 2019.

“I am aware others are running for the same position, but I will win them, I will use my skills in the banking industry to draw Federal Government’s attention to my constituency,” Nwachukwu said.

Owerri zonal chairman of APGA, Rolland Okoro after the event led some other party exco to formerly declare the party secretariat at Obube ward open.