The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for accusing the federal government of depopulating the state through soot and also plotting to rig the 2019 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who spoke at separate events, had accused the federal government of using soot currently pervading the state to kill Rivers people and reduce its population, while also stating that the APC had concluded plans to rig election in 2019.

Peterside, who spoke with reporters in Port Harcourt on Sunday, described the Rivers governor as a “crying baby,” who rather than face the environmental challenges confronting the state has been busy playing politics with the lives of Rivers people, adding “Wike enjoys lying and plays politics with everything.”

“It is laughable that the governor would accuse the FG of using soot to kill Rivers people. Wike has not created any job, neither has he offered the Rivers youth any tangible agenda to make them fulfill their aspirations. He is busy encouraging criminality. The large number of youths involved in the illegal refinery is an indication of the governor’s inability to engage them. Did the Federal Government create the situation that made youths take to illegal refining?

“Some of those involved in the criminal activity are known to the governor, hence his inability to fight them. Some of them were useful for him during the last general elections, so he finds it difficult to challenge people who are his men,” he stressed.

The NIMASA boss challenged the governor to drop his toga of “not my business” and work with the relevant security agencies to fight the menace that is currently posing health challenges to Rivers people.

According to him, “The responsibility of the governor is to ensure Rivers people are safe and in good health. Any serious governor would have immediately engaged all relevant government agencies to bring this serious health menace to an end. The governor is more interested in politics as if he will be governor forever.”

Peterside also castigated Wike for alleging that the federal government had concluded plans to rig the 2019 elections.

“The governor is just making a jest of himself. He is rather showing his character to the world. Everybody knows that Wike is the one who dwells in rigging. The outcome of 2015 election in Rivers state is still fresh in the people’s memories. The Supreme Court in its judgment that made Wike governor acknowledged the violence that took place in Rivers State before, during and after the elections.

“And just to prove that Wike and his party, the PDP are known for violence in the state, the never-ending primaries of the party in the illegal LGA elections has been bedeviled with violence in many local governments. The governor has turned himself to the electoral umpire, disqualifying candidates at will.

“In 2019, APC does not need to rig any election. The party is well grounded and responding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. President Buhari is delivering his electoral promises and Nigerians are appreciative of his efforts. In Rivers State, APC will win the governorship election effortlessly without rigging. All well-meaning Rivers people have resolved to stop Wike in his tracks.

“Rivers people have seen through the lies of Wike and have become frustrated over his inability to provide policies and programmes that will lift the people out of poverty. They are ready to vote him out and no amount of cries and wailing will change their minds. Wike has failed in every known ramification,” he summed up.