Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has advised the 2,508 NYSC members posted to the state to take advantage of the opportunity to engage in legacy imprinting endeavours.

Amosun gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony for the corps members in the 2018 Batch ‘A’ at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

The governor was represented by Mr Joseph Fabi, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Amosun promised to create an enabling environment for the success of the NYSC orientation exercise as well as provide for corps members safety and welfare.

He also urged them to always respect the norms and culture of the host communities where they would be deployed for their primary assignment after the orientation exercise.

“As it is often said, “the taste of the pudding is in the eating”, you must embrace this call to serve your fatherland with much enthusiasm.

“This is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity if you can look beyond the surface and cue in to the intellectual template of the programme.

“The training you are to undergo is elaborately packaged to prepare you for challenges ahead.

“I therefore enjoin you to take advantage of this opportunity to fire your imaginative and creative instincts to leave bold imprints on the sands of time,” Amosun said.

The governor further urged them to make the best use of the opportunities the service year would provide to contribute to the development of the state.

Earlier in his address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr John Okpo, said that the corps members comprising 1,160 males and 1,348 females registered for the orientation programme.

He encouraged them to embrace all the courses and training they would undergo during their orientation period and always make themselves available.

The Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Olatokunbo Olapade, represented by Justice Olanrewaju Mabekoje, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.