Rivers State High Court has barred the Federal Government, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammad, or their agents from further publishing the name of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on their looters’ list.

River State Chief Judge Justice A.I. Iyayi-Lamikanra gave the order in Port Harcourt on Monday at the continuation of the case brought by the PDP National Chairman against the minister and the Federal Government.

Counsel to Secondus, Chief Emeka Etiaba SAN, leading Emeka Okpoko, SAN, and Emeka Echezona Etiaba, had filed a motion seeking to stop the Federal Government, the minister or their agents from publishing the name of the PDP National Chairman among their so-called looters list as well as any other publication intended to further defame his client.

A statement by his Media Assistant, Ike Abonyi, said that although the minister or his representatives were not in court, the presiding judge directed the plaintiffs to serve the defendants the appropriate order of the court.

The case was adjourned to May 28 for the continuation of hearing.

The court had on April 6, granted the plaintiff leave to serve the defendants the originating process through substituted means.