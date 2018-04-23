Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate Leadership.

Governor Wike also declared that the Federal Government is still plotting to frame him, saying that the latest plan hatched by the Federal Government is for someone programmed by the Security Agencies to claim that he received $3 million from the Rivers State Governor.

He spoke during 105th Annual Convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention at Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday.

The governor said: “They plotted to overthrow the leadership of the Senate, but they failed. What you saw was a horrible design to remove the Senate leadership.

“If you know the Security architecture of the National Assembly, nobody can go in easily and leave easily without the gates being shut. These people enterred and left unchallenged.

“When the Senate gave the Police a 24hour ultimatum to find the mace, our Nigerian Police became so efficient that they traced the Mace to where it was left under the bridge”

The governor said it was unfortunate that the President went abroad to de-market the country by claiming that the youths are lazy.

He said no investor will invest his resources in a country where the youths lacks productive capacity.

Governor Wike called on Nigerians to work towards a new administration at the Federal level in 2019, noting that the collapse of national security, welfare and development are enough reasons for a change of direction.

“We are not looking for people who will give us excuses. Since they cannot work, they should allow those with capacity to take over in 2019” , he said.

In his sermon, President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Sampson Ayokunle, directed all churches in Nigeria to process around their worship centres to call for the end of senseless killings in the country.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria said the procession will also serve as a call for the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls held in captivity.

Rev Ayokunle decried the rate at which the Federal Government allow senseless killings to fester across the country.

Speaking further, he said that it was disheartening that persons without the requisite qualifications gain authority beyond their capacity. He said the governance process has been stagnated due to the lack of capacity.

Ayokunle called on Christians to actively participate in the forthcoming general election to ensure that a responsible government is enthroned in 2019.

Prayers were said for Nigeria, Rivers State and Governor Wike. The Nigerian Baptist Convention attracted thousands of Baptist Members to Ndele, Rivers State.