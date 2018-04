Traditional monarchs in Ekiti State have demanded that political parties must ensure they field a candidate from Ekiti South for the July 14 governorship election in the state.

They advised political parties to ensure they produced a candidate from the south in their primaries ahead of the main election in order to get their full support.

Urging political parties to take their demands seriously, the monarchs said they would mobilise their people to vote against any political party that failed to field a southern candidate for the July 14 election

The monarchs made the demand at a meeting with the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday where they canvassed their position.

Speaking on behalf of kings from Ekiti South, the Elemure of Emure Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo, said they had resolved that all political parties must field a candidate from Ekiti South in the collective interest.

“We should have a candidate who should emerge from the south irrespective of political party. That will show fairness. Where a particular area is not considered in the scheme of things, that will amount to marginalisation.”

The Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oyebade, said the people of the South had waited for too long.

“We are part of Ekiti State, any candidate from Ekiti South should be supported.”

Speaking on behalf of Ekiti North kings, the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olusola said we believe in principle of justice and fairness. We are not standing here to be partisan but we are talking about justice. We are supporting based on principle of fairness, justice and equity.”

Also expressing support, the Owatapa of Itapa Ekiti, Oba David Makanjuola, urged all the kings to galvanise support for the Ekiti South agenda.

For kings from Ekiti North, the Alare of Are Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi, said the agitation of the Ekiti south people was genuine and would be granted.

“People should support Ekiti South so that we don’t stay on each other’s neck. We are not saying a word in favour of a particular candidate or party but for us to remain as one people, let’s be fair to ourselves.”

Responding, Governor Fayose, who said the agitation was legitimate advised the kings to spread the message.

“I have only one vote, it is their duty to seek the support of the people. You can’t stop anybody from contesting, but their demand is legitimate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is a party of the people. We realised the agitation was legitimate that was why we zoned our ticket to the south. The first watchword is fairness and equity. I The agitation for the south for governor has always been an issue which has been sustained. I narrowly escaped it in 2014 to emerge governor I’d the state. It is a legitimate agitation.

“I support it and also urge all Ekiti people to support this agitation. As it is coming from the traditional rulers, it becomes a stronger agitation. I also urge the traditional monarchs to go beyond telling the governor and tell Ekiti people and other stakeholders so they could know this and support them.

In the PDP all our candidates for the forthcoming elections are from Ekiti south, ” he said.