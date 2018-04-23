Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, Chief Olabode George, has faulted former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, over what he described as reckless and misleading verbiage against him.

Bode George, who berated Oyinlola for his remarks, said: “I read the untidy, uncharitable and irritable vituperations of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola against my good self. I was rather astonished at the level of uninformed, reckless, misleading verbiage against me.

“Prince Oyinlola was very junior to me in the military. I am very senior to him in age. It was my humble self and the late Chief S.M. Afolabi, who introduced him to our former President and my elder, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“It was through me and the grace of God Almighty that he was elected Governor of Osun State. Oyinlola should not dabble in issues he does not know anything about at all. I have served several Generals with one hundred percent loyalty. I have no grudge against our former President. I have a lot of respect for him. I greet him wherever we meet with deep respect and reverence as a well-born Yoruba man.”

“Oyinlola, please don’t start to open any can of worms that you do not know where it will widen and spill over.”