Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, said former civilian governors of the state, including Sam Mbakwe, Evan Enwerem, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim must have been over estimated with regard to how wealthy they had become, after they had left office as governors. He also said they deserved to be appreciated.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

In the opinion of the governor, “where is the wealth Sam Mbakwe was said to have accumulated for which he was imprisoned? Where is the wealth today?

“You need to see what the children are going through. Where is the wealth Enwerem, or Udenwa or Ohakim were said to have acquired?

“Look around and show me where this wealth said to have been accumulated by the former governors is.

“It is not true. The problem lies with the perspection of people. They have the feeling that once you are a governor, you must have gotten the franchise to acquire wealth, which is far from reality.”

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, yesterday said he would not allow the free education in the state, to collapse.

He spoke in Owerri, after his meeting with some All Progressive Congress, APC, stakeholders from Ideato North LGA, on what will become the free education policy of Okorocha after 2019.

Nwosu also said that he believed his political ambition was in God’s hands.

On his plans he said: “Governor Rochas Okorocha, forfeited N6 billion security vote for free education and I will do the same to ensure continuity of the policy if elected governor.

“It is better to lead and still maintain your reputation than to lose it when you are out of office.”