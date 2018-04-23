The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will today inaugurate its 68-member national convention planning committee, headed by Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State.

In a tweet, yesterday, the party said the event will take place at its national secretariat in Abuja.

The party had in an earlier statement listed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as vice chairman and Sen. Ben Uwajumogu as secretary of the committee.

Though the party has not announced the date for the convention, its National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, listed other members of the committee to include Senator Ken Nnamani, Governors Rochas Okorocha, Kashim Shettima, Aminu Bello Masari, Abiola Ajimobi, Ibrahim Gaidam, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, Simon Bako Lalong, Bindow M.U. Jibrilla, Yahaya Bello and Godwin Obaseki.

Others are Senators Ahmed Sani Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Dajuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Chris Ngige and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir.

The list also includes Mr Danjuma Attah, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege and a host of others.

The APC had also recently released a time table for its National Convention and Congresses.

According to the timetable released by the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, APC confirmed that the national Convention will hold on May 14, 2018.

The Ward Congresses have been scheduled for May 2 while the local government congresses hold on May 5.

The state congresses will hold on May 9.

The party had earlier written the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking its presence during the said events.

In the letter signed by its scribe, Mai Mala Buni, APC said the convention and congresses have become necessary “to fill vacant offices arising from effusion (sic) of time or appointments into government offices, death and other reasons as stipulated in Article 17 of our party constitution”.

Requesting INEC to arrange to monitor the said events, APC also informed the electoral body of its decision to conduct “special local government congresses” to elect delegates for its national convention.

Since its last convention in 2014, APC has failed to hold its national convention, an event constitutionally fixed for every two years.