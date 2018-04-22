Dr Victor Oye, Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says the party will be guided by its constitution in determining who the party’s candidates in the 2019 general election will be.

Oye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka that the party would organise free and fair primaries to select candidates for all positions to be contested for in the 2019 elections.

“We are working towards bringing out the best, the party’s guidelines are there and the guidelines are going to address all the questions that people will ask.

“The constitution is clear on how the primaries will be conducted, one thing I can assure Nigerians of is that aspirants will have a level playing field.

“Everybody who is qualified to participate will have a level playing field, and we are going to put our best foot forward in all the states for 2019 elections,’’ he said.

“I can assure our teeming supporters that whoever emerges will meet the expectations of the people.

“We don’t have commitment to anybody; the primary will be free, fair, credible and open.’’

Oye said that nobody should expect Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who is the leader of the party to influence the primary in their favour.

“People should leave the governor out of it, they just want to demonise him, the governor is not the national chairman of APGA, I am.

“The governor believes in the supremacy of the party, he has been a great pillar for us and we will not sit back and watch people demonise him for their selfish aggrandisement.

“He believes in free and fair primaries and whoever is asking for anything outside that does not have the interest of the party at heart,’’ he said.