Sen. Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central) says the fire that razed the State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) at the weekend should not stop the proposed local council elections in the state scheduled for May 12

Sani gave this advice in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media), Abdulsamad Chima-Amadi, in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said: “while hoping that this incident will not be a hindrance to the proposed local council elections, we call on the state government to make thorough investigations to uncover the cause of the fire outbreak.”

Sani expressed sympathy with the staff of the commission over the fire outbreak, saying “it is highly regrettable and very unfortunate that such an ugly incident had to occur when our people were gearing up for the long-awaited local government elections.”

“We thank all those who made efforts to put off the fire and most importantly we are thankful to the almighty that no lives were lost,” Sani said.

Some offices of the electoral body were razed by the fire on Saturday, April 21, barely three weeks to local government polls in the state.

The commission has fixed May 12 for chairmen and councillorship polls in the 23 local government areas and 255 wards in the state.