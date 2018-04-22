A faction of National Conscience Party (NCP) in Lagos State has urged leaders to always give attention to the less privileged in the society by creating opportunities for them to grow.

Mr Bayo Ogunleye, the Chairman of the faction, gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos when he led members of the faction to distribute foods and drinks to beggars in Agege area of the state.

The distribution of the items by the party was to commemorate the 80th posthumous birthday of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Fawehinmi, a human rights activist and a lawyer, who always stood against misrule by the government, was born on April 22 and died on Sept. 5, 2009.

The late lawyer, who founded NCP, was known for his humanitarian works, especially those in the cause of the less privileged.

Ogunleye said poverty was still high in the country because the poor were neglected by successive governments.

He said the situation would be better if the political class properly incorporated the poor through the creation of opportunities.

Ogunleye urged government at all levels to widen access to education, healthcare and improve other social services to improve the well-being of the masses.

He described late Fawehinmi as a lover of the downtrodden, saying he dedicated his life to the cause of the poor.

Ogunleye also said Fawehinmi contributed immensely for democracy to thrive in the country through his legal practice and agitations for rights of the people.

He said the NCP in Lagos decided to distribute foods to the less privileged on Fawehinmi’s birthday to highlight the late lawyer’s love for the poor.

Ogunleye said the distribution of the foods was also to sustain the tradition of late Fawehinmi who gave to the poor on his birthday.

“Gani was a kind person who loved the poor and identified with the less privileged.

“Therefore, he would be very glad in his grave that we are celebrating his birthday by giving food to the poor.

“Throughout his life, he fought against the oppression of the poor and stood for the eradication of poverty in Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunleye said Fawehinmi was also committed to human development as he gave scholarships to students.

He said the current and future generations of leaders had a lot to learn from his leadership qualities and love for the people.

Another faction of the party in the state led by Mr Fatai Ibuowo had organised a symposium on Saturday to commemorate Fawehinmi ‘s birthday.