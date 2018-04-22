The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to affirm the authenticity of the Sikirulai Ogundele-led state executive of the party in Ogun State.

In a four-page letter signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary, Prince Secondus reiterated the need for the commission to follow the path of law which empowers the National Executive Committee of the party to choose who constitute the appropriate organs of the party at all levels.

Reacting to a letter purportedly issued by the Commission recognizing the Bayo Dayo-led faction of the party in Ogun State, Secondus condemned the Commission’s reliance on the Federal High Court judgement while allegedly neglecting the decision of the National Convention of the party which dissolved the faction and conducted a new congress.

“We urge you to rescind your decision conveyed in your letter and continue to recognise our state Executive Committee in Ogun State under the chairmanship of Hon Sikirulai Ogundele which is the executive recognised by the national leadership of our party.

“It is our hope that you will not want to lend support or allow yourself to be used by any individual or group to stir up another crisis in our party as you should rather be seen to actively ensure that there is peace in the polity, especially as we approach 2019, the year of general election.

“It will therefore amount to an inexplicable volte face and unfortunate summersault if INEC were to withdraw their recognition of the approved officials of our party in Ogun State, especially the state executive committee led by Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele.

“This will certainly throw the party back into avoidable conflict. We believe this cannot be your intention and or wish for our party.

“You are well aware that it lies within the exclusive right and powers of the NEC of our party to choose who and who constitute the leaders of the appropriate organs of our party at all levels. This right and or powers have not and cannot be taken away by the court or any other institution for that matter,” Secondus said in the letter.