Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Nya Asuquo, has declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in the 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State.

Asuquo said he would contest the election because the current leadership in the state had failed, adding that the state had become less productive because of poor governance.

The 70-year-old envoy, who is the head of the Ikot-Offiong clan in the Odukpani Local Government Area, said he would support any youth that provides a better programme to run the state.

He said, “I am entering the race because the current leadership has failed. Cross Riverians are seen to be less productive because of visionless leadership that has refused to look for the treasures hidden in their backyards. They have resorted to depending on federal allocation.

“If a youthful candidate comes out today with a good programme, I will support him. We have had young people at the helm in the state.”

The ambassador, who is from the southern senatorial district, said the current zoning structure, which favours the northern senatorial district, should not be applicable in the 2019 election.

He also said with the current game plan, some leaders in the APC were planning to ensure that the governorship and chairmanship slots were given to the central senatorial district, adding that such would breed anarchy.

He added, “At every time there was a contest for governor, there were contenders from every zone and same thing for chairmanship position. In other words, there was no zoning in the state.

“However, zoning was defeated in APC in the last election. It was said that if the governor is coming from the North, the chairman of the party should come from the South. But suddenly the drum player in Rivers State gave the governorship to the North and the chairmanship to central. We have been saddled with that problem till date.”