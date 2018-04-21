Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers people will not allow any form of political robbery in 2019.

Speaking during the Grand Reception for Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, by the Anioma Nation on Saturday in Asaba, Governor Wike said that Rivers people will be very vigilant during the 2019 General Election.

He said the criminal actions of the APC and their accomplices will not work in Rivers State because the APC Federal Government has done no projects for the people.

The governor said that his political disposition changed when he realised that the leaders of the APC lack maturity and fairness.

He said: “I use to be a gentleman. But when I saw these mad people, I said let me keep my gentleness aside.

“These political armed robbers cannot succeed in Rivers State. We are prepared for credible elections and we shall remain vigilant “.

Governor Wike thanked the Anioma Nation for their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for re-election. He said that the Delta State Governor has no opposition because of his outstanding performance.

“Okowa should be preparing for the next swearing in ceremony. I have not seen any other political party in Delta State. There is no other political party to contest against Ifeanyi Okowa “, he said.

In his remarks, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said that his election sent a message that Rivers State is united.

He said that the rest of Delta State considered equity and competence, instead of population in their consideration of his emergence.

Okowa said that his endorsement by the Anioma Nation and all other ethnic nationalities at the event signals the continuation of the good works of his administration. He said that he will never disappoint the people of Delta State.

Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, said that the emergence of Governor Okowa is a product of equity for the Anioma Nation.

He said Nigeria will continue to have problems unless there is justice across the country. Ekweremadu thanked the people of Delta State for bringing to Nigerians the essence of justice.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that Governor Okowa has performed creditably over the last three years.

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, said his people will support the re-election of Governor Okowa because of his performance and equity.