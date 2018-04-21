The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday urged its members to lead the campaigns for residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to be able to cast their votes in 2019.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Moshood Salvador, made the call while speaking at a rally of the party in Lagos.

He said there was also the need to win more members to the party to achieve the membership target of one million new members.

Salvador said the party was determined more than ever to dislodge the All Progressives Congress in the state in the 2019 elections and break the jinx of electoral misfortune.

The chairman, however, said members needed to work hard to achieve the party’s objective in the election.

The party chairman urged members to shun divisive polititics, saying that would not help the party in the elections.

He expressed delight at the large turn-out of members at the event, saying it was proof that the party was getting stronger by the day.

“This crowd shows that the party is getting stronger under our leadership. These are real PDP members, not rented crowd.

“For those who are saying all sorts of things about the party, the crowd tells it all, PDP is strong and we are winning by God’s grace,” he said.

Also speaking, a former governorship candidate of the party, Mr Jimi Agbaje, said the PDP was a party to reckon with in the state.

He said the party could have won the 2015 elections if members had tried harder.

Agbaje urged members to remain united, saying that was the only way to dislodge the APC.

“Again, get your PVC, because that is the only way we can takeover government,” he said

Also speaking, a former Minister of Works, Mr Adeseye Ogunlewe enjoined members to shun infighting and work together for the progress of the party.

He urged members to bury whatever differences they had in the interest of the party.