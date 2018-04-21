Traditional rulers in Ekiti State on Saturday urged political parties in the state to pick their candidates from Ekiti South Senatorial District ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state.

Ekiti South has not produced the governor since the state was created in 1996.

Warning political parties to take their warning seriously, the monarchs said they would mobilise their people to vote against any political party that ignore their request at the election proper.

Rising from an emergency meeting held with Governor Ayo Fayose on Saturday, the Obas vowed to mobilize their subjects to vote against any party that picks its candidate outside Ekiti South.

The Elemure of Emure Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Adebowale Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the royal fathers, said their position was in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

He said: “We should have a candidate who should emerge from the south irrespective of political party. That will show fairness. Where a particular area is not considered in the scheme of things, that will amount to marginalisation.”

The Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oladapo Oyebade, said the people of the south had waited for too long to occupy the state number one political seat.

“We are part of Ekiti State. Any candidate from Ekiti South should be supported,” he said.