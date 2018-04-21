Some All Progressives Congress members in Lagos State who are aspiring to represent Surulere Federal Constituency I at the House of Representatives have expressed their opposition to the re-election bid of the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, whom they said had served the fourth term already.

The APC members include Mr. Ifeoluwa Chris, who is the convener of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ initiative in the federal constituency; Mrs. Sherifat Ogbara; Mr. Adetoun Adediran; Mr. Kabiru Lawal, popularly known as Caesar, and Mrs. Bolanle Muazu.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, and a board member of the National Agricultural Extension Liaison Services, Mrs. Ganiat Alli-Balogun, had recently led some constituents to endorse the lawmaker.

However, in a joint statement on Friday, the aspirants debunked rumours that their constituency had endorsed any candidate.

The statement partly read, “Surulere Federal Constituency I is a cosmopolitan area in Lagos State with a huge educated youth population, mostly working class. It is an economic hub, but politically, there is apathy in the constituency due to marginalisation, monopoly and disenfranchising of the constituents’ choice of representation.

“Hence, the incumbent (Gbajabiamila), after having nearly served out four terms of 16 years against the outcry of the constituents that there should be no room for a fifth term, is now resorting to undemocratic means to actualise his agenda. The constituents are opposed to this ab initio.”

When contacted, the media aide to Gbajabiamila, Mr. Olanrewaju Smart, said the party’s candidate in the forthcoming election would emerge through a free and fair primary election.

Smart said, “In any constitutional democracy, the number of times one represents a constituency is not the issue; the yardstick is performance. The intellectual minds in Surulere know this.”