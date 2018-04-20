The General overseer of Inri Evangelical Church worldwide, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has called on the Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, to contest the 2019 Presidential Election in order to bring the nation to the part of progress.

The servant of God said that it does not matter what critics say about the Senate President, that God has given him a revelation saying Saraki will become Nigeria’s next President. He said Buhari should step down and should not contest the 2019 Presidential election.

Primate Ayodele made this remark recently during the dedication of a newly built 50,000 seat Temilaseyori mini-cathedral branch of the Inri Church in Badagry, Lagos State.

Speaking, “Saraki should come out to contest. It is the word of God. Buhari Government is not in the hand of God any longer; his government cannot meet up the needs of the people, not even the problem of herdsmen in the country which his government cannot control. He should step down so that he will not be disgraced like the former. Saraki will do it better and no matter what names people might be calling him, Saraki can move Nigeria forward come 2019.

“In 2013 we told Jonathan that he cannot win, and we repeated it in 2014, but he refused and lost out. During the Liberia presidential election, I told George Weah that he should strategize to win. He did and won. We sent similar message to Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and he won. I said it also to Sierra Leonean presidential aspirant, Umara Samara, he ignored my message which I sent through delegates. He refused the steps I asked him to follow and after the election, the reverse was the case.”

He further disclosed that the church is moving forward and will soon embark on empowerment programmes that will benefit about 10,000 youths in Lagos State which will be extended to other states.

“We are taking the church to a higher level. We are bringing about 10, 000 youths together in Lagos State who needs help, who need to be empowered and we are going to start that very soon. This is one of the plans among other things we have to advance the church. I will also use this opportunity to appeal to the public about the perception of churches like ours as fetish or spiritual church. In white garment church there is interpretation to every spiritual language. So we should stop criticizing white garment church, only God knows who is good,” Ayodele said.

Primate Ayodele also urged Nigerians to wake up to reality and vote the right person in, as the new electioneering period is at hand.

