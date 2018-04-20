Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as most despicable and disheartening that Governor Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike could use the visit of a delegation of an international body like the United Nations (UN) to degenerate and lampoon the APC led Federal Government as being behind the black soot currently ravaging the State.

The party said by this act, Wike has exposed himself as an unpatriotic character unfit to occupy the exalted office of the Governor of a high class State like Rivers State.

The party in a statement issued by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, the Media Consultant to Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, the Rivers State APC Chairman on Friday stated that Gov. Wike has not ceased to use any forum to expose his unpatriotic mind and hatred for the APC led Federal Government just because the party truncated the ambitious plot of his party – the PDP to continue to loot their common patrimony with impunity for the next fifty years.

The accusation by Wike that, “if we must move on, we must situate the cause of the soot and the fact that the Federal Government has decided to make sure that a greater percentage of the state dies” exposes Wike as an ignorant leader who have refused to study, cooperate and assist the relevant government agencies to tackle the menace that the soot posses to the health of Nigerians residing in Rivers State just because of his selfishness and personal aggrandizement.

“By accusing the Federal Government under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari of such unfounded heinous act knowing very well that we as a political party have with other stakeholders cried and pleaded for the Rivers State Government to converge a stakeholders’ meeting for us to deliberate and find a way out of this mess but to no avail. The party notes with sadness that all our efforts to draw Wike’s attention on how to tackle this menace failed on deaf ears instead he (Wike) was busy dancing macabre dance with the lives of Rivers State people”, Chief Eze said.

The party expressed gratitude that the position of the Federal Government on the causes of the black soot presently being experienced in Port Harcourt and environs is because of the activities of illegal oil refiners, bunkers and burning of tyres by most of the over 100 abattoirs operating in the State” tallies with our position as we have on several fora maintained that contrary to the accusation by Wike that the black soot is not caused by any Federal Government Agency but by the activities of illegal oil refineries and bunkering of which Wike and most of his cohorts are key sponsors.

The party maintained that if any group is behind the unfortunate state of Rivers State as regards of attempting to decimate the lives of Rivers State people through the use of the menace of soot then Wike, his government and cohorts sponsoring illegal oil refineries in the State should be held responsible.

The party reassured the Rivers State people not minding the frustration the security agencies are facing to eliminate the activities of the illegal refineries and bunkering, “we will intensify efforts to assist the relevant agencies to find solution to this menace”.

The party admonished Governor Wike to start preparing for a life outside Government as no matter the amount of blackmail or sponsorship of falsehoods against President Buhari and the APC he (WIKE) is doomed as no force will save him from being disgraced out of the Brick House come 2019 so that Rivers State will be liberated from his evil government.