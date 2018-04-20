Some Nigerians on Friday converged in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London, rallying in Support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Members of the groups are expressing support for the Buhari-led administration.

The President is resetting the country on the part of growth and development, Mr. Stephen Kifordu, from Delta State who is the leader of the group, said on Friday.

He said there is no credible alternative to Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2019 election noting that the group represents the aspiration of many Nigerians who want progress for Nigeria.

Kifordu said Nigeria is attractive to investors because of Buhari’s fight against corruption in the country.

He claimed that the previous administration gave room for rot and corrupt activities.

“We have a President in Nigeria that people can look at and trust that “If I invest in Nigeria, my investment will not be stolen.

“When we talk of security, he has done security in terms of Boko Haram and in terms of the Niger Delta,” he said.

Explaining further how President Buhari is ‘resetting’ the country, Kifordu said it is the primary role of the police and not the military to protect Nigerian citizens and President Buhari is enforcing this.

“The Police is the number one organisation that takes care of our security. It is only when we are under attack that the military comes in.

“In past years, we have seen the issue when the military jumps on board without paying regard to the police. Then suddenly when something happens in Nigeria, Mr President says deploy the police, people are saying don’t deploy the police.

“President Buhari is re-ordering up, he is resetting our country. He is bringing us back to the way things should be.”

This support rally came exactly a day after a group of people bearing Biafran flags staged a protest in front of the Commonwealth House in Westminister, London.

The demonstration took place as President Buhari and other leaders of the Commonwealth nations meet on Thursday.

Some of the protesters were seen carrying banners bear inscriptions of Biafra while others are calling for a referendum.

President Buhari on Thursday attended the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the United Kingdom.

The meeting, which held at the Lancaster House in London, was declared open by Queen Elizabeth II.