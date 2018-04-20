The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigerian youths, by their demonstrated industry, cannot in any way be described as lazy.

The party stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

It said that it was uncertain how President Muhammadu Buhari could have made such comment against Nigerian youths as reported, when the nation looked up to him to properly present its potential to the global business community.

The PDP noted that if true, such remark amounted to de-marketing the nation and her citizens at an international event.

It stated that such act should be discouraged to avoid verbal assault against the country, particularly at international fora.

“How can President Buhari describe Nigerian youths as lazy, when they have proven, without doubt, to be one of the most industrious sets of individuals across the world?

“These are the same set of Nigerians who, upon being afforded the right opportunities in other countries of the world, are known to have excelled in various fields of endeavour.”

The party added that the most disheartening thing was that it was the same young persons who formed the highest demography of voters in 2015.