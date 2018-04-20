The Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, has declared Friday as a public holiday for civil servants to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVC) ahead of the 2019 elections.

Hygenius Nwokwu, secretary to the state government, in a statement said the governor declared Friday a work-free day as a result of his deep concern for the success of PVC registration in the state.

He said: “The governor declared one day work-free day to avail all civil servants in the state opportunity to participate in the important exercise.

“Pursuant to section (2), subsection (2) of the public holidays act, the governor of Ebonyi state has graciously declared Friday, April 20, work-free day.

“This is to enable public and civil servants to go home, register and obtain their PVCs in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“The governor is deeply concerned with the success of the registration in the state and is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in the state register and collect their PVCs ahead of 2019 elections.

“We urge every eligible voter in the civil and public service of the state to explore this opportunity to go home, register and obtain their voter cards.”