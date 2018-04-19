Aspirants for governorship election on the ‎platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, on Thursday appealed to the leadership of the party to conduct a free, fair and credible primary.

No fewer than 30 APC aspirants attended a party’s stakeholders meeting held in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking at the meeting, one of the aspirants, Mr Babafemi Ojudu, said he was not happy with the rumour making the rounds that an aspirant had been allegedly anointed by party leaders, even before the ‎primary.

He said ‎such an illegal acts would not be tolerated and everything would be done to resist such move.

“I want to say, and I am sure, that President Muhammadu Buhari has not chosen anybody to become the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming‎ primary election in Ekiti.

“If anybody is planning to jeopardise the chances of the party to conduct a free and fair election I will fight such person with my connections because I cannot allow the money, time and energy invested on my campaign to be wasted.

“I wish to appeal to our party leaders to conduct a free and fair primary election,”he said.

Another aspirant, Mr Sunday Adebomi, corroborated the submission of ‎Ojudu, saying that imposition would not be allowed in the state.

“I was formally an American soldier, am quite aware of how elections are conducted, but I want to say that I will employ all machinery within my disposal to resist imposition or any form of malpractice,” he said.

Bimbo Daramola, another APC aspirant, urged party leaders to give all the aspirants a copy of the delegates’ list to enable them have a detailed information about all the people that would vote on the scheduled date of the primary election.

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Taiwo Olatubosun, said the party would not impose any aspirant on the people, assuring them of free, fair and credible primary.

He urged the aspirants to caution their supporters to avoid posting insulting news or statement on the social media against each other.

In his remarks, The APC National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Oluwole Akinyelure, assured all the aspirants that the party would conduct a transparent, free and fair primary.

He explained that the election would provide an equal opportunity ‎for any of the aspirants to become the flag bearer of the party.

“I want to assure all aspirants that the party will conduct a free and fair election on May 5. But let me appeal to everybody, especially the aspirants to be patient with the party as everything will be done to conduct a peaceful primary election.