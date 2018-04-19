The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has condemned last Wednesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, by some political thugs, describing the action a great threat to democracy.

The party, in a statement, said all lovers of democracy should rise against ”this dangerous development” while the security agencies should do more than recovering the mace, but dig deep to get and prosecute the sponsors of the invasion.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, who released the statement to newsmen, Thursday, in Abuja, said the development was also a rehearsal for the orchestration of crisis on a larger scale in the country which ” we should all resist”.

“We have all struggled to get this democracy we are now enjoying we should not allow any over ambitious politician or surrogates of politicians to derail it,” Alfa Muhammed said

“We have no doubt in our mind that the Senator allegedly behind the “ignoble and disgraceful act is not alone in the undemocratic act, as we suspect a grand conspiracy to unleash violence and intimidation on the Nigerian legislators in order to coarse them into doing the biddings of the government in power”, the statement said.

The party, according to the statement, urge Nigerians to stand with the legislature in their resolve to protect the sanctity of the Red Chamber and by extension the nation’s hard earned democracy.

“The SDP has also observed with great concern the perpetration of executive rascality against the National Assembly a development which has continued under the current APC government unabatedly and we believe that unless we all stand in solidarity with our lawmakers, our hard earned democracy may suffer a great set back.”

“Be that as it may, we call on the Nigerian police to do a thorough investigation and bring all those involved to book in order to avoid future occurrence.

“We also call on the APC controlled federal government to avoid any temptation to continue to violate the principles of separation of power as enshrined in our ground norm, the 1999 constitution as amended by staying clear of the legislature and the judiciary”

”APC as a party should either check it’s elected officials, or be ready to take the responsibility for any disruption or mockery visited on our hard earned democracy”, the statement added.