Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha on Thursday rose in defense of the governorship ambition of his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, insisting that he has not flouted any law by aspiring to govern the state.

The governor said “Nwosu is not being maligned because he is not qualified to govern the state or has any negative security report against him except that he is married to my daughter and therefore should be disqualified.”

Okorocha, who spoke during a media parley with journalists at the Government House, Owerri, maintained that Nwosu is the only aspirant among his political followers who can provide the kind of leadership that would not discriminate against any part of the state.

He said: “I don’t want a governor of Okigwe, Owerri or Orlu zone. I want an Imo governor whose governorship will reflect on all the zones.”

According to the governor, the criticisms that trailed the endorsement of Nwosu’s governorship ambition by the local government areas in the state made him the most popular aspirant in the state.

Okorocha added: “Nwosu has not done anything contrary to the constitution of the country that forbids him from running for governor or any other position. I have gone through the constitution and the Electoral Act and I did not see anywhere the issue of son in-law is mentioned as a condition that will determine who is qualified to run for election.”