A former Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Omolade Oluwateru, has condemned the formation of Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), the Third Force advocated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as distractive.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Akure, that the movement, the “Third Force’’ advocated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was “a sheer deceit to draw attention of innocent Nigerians to himself.”

Oluwateru, who was Deputy Governor to late Dr Olusegun Agagu of Ondo State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the movement could not stand the test of time.

“I do not believe in third force agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo because it is a sham.

“We need to strengthen our existing structures that will help our nascent democracy and not causing multiple problems in the country.

“Obasanjo said he does not want to belong to any political party still he is agitating for a third force; what third force is that?

“They are telling lies that 27 senators will be joining them while 10 governors are already on the movement; which party are they joining, especially now that election is near?” he stated.

According to him, there are only two political parties in Nigeria, apart from APGA, as at today, that can win the presidential election.

The ex-envoy, however, urged President Muhammudu Buhari to use the remaining period in his tenure to redeem the polity instead of giving excuses and blaming previous administrations.

Oluwateru said that the president was aware of the nation’s problems and made promises on them while campaigning, but noted that they had not been properly addressed since he assumed office.

He appealed to Nigerians to embrace the PDP, saying that it had learnt from its mistakes

“Honestly speaking, when PDP was at the helm of affairs of the country, things were still better than what we are experiencing now.

“Security would have been Buhari’s strong point but security is terrible now in Nigeria. There are problems everywhere; kidnapping is rampart and herdsmen are terrorising people everywhere,” he noted.

Oluwateru admonished the electorate to shun collection money from politicians during elections, but should vote for those who could serve them better.

“I hope the electorate have learnt their lesson now – collecting N5, 000 to vote and begin to complain later amounts to selling their consciences.

“The best thing the electorate can do next time is to collect money, if politicians offer them, and vote according to their consciences,” he said.