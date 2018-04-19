A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has lambasted suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, for allegedly sending thugs to invade the upper legislative chamber and carting away the mace.

He said the suspended Senator desecrated the Senate by inviting thugs who removed the symbol of authority.

Thugs suspected to be loyal to Omo-Agege had on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers and forcefully took away the symbol of authority.

Reacting to the incident, the former President’s aide and a leader of the Accord Party, insisted that the Senate has the powers, under its rules, to suspend any erring member.

He cited instances of the countries like the United States of America, India and others where members of the legislative arm of government are suspended.

In a post he entitled, “The Omo-Eran Agege show,” and shared on Facebook, Okupe said the incident was “The desecration of the Red Chamber by a shameless Sardonic Gangster.

“The Senate rules backed by section 60 of Nigerian constitution allow suspension of erring members. In the US MPs can even be expelled.

“20 such members (15 senators and 5 Reps) have been expelled to date. 25 MPs out of a 44 member state congress were suspended in India in August 2015.”