North West zonal office of the Sule Lamido for President 2019 Campaign Organisation on Thursday in Kaduna lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Nigerian youths as lazy.

Speaking through the Zonal Coordinator of the Campaign Organization, Hon. Sani Liti, the office said Buhari’s statement was an indication that President Buhari is not in tune with reality and has no development plan for the youths.

He also countered that the youths constitute the majority of Nigeria’s population, adding that they are hardworking and contributes greatly to the development of the country.

Liti also lends his voice to the snatching of the Mace on Wednesday from the Senate, saying the development was a bad omen that shows that the path to 2019 general election is laced with landmines that may jeorpadise the electoral process.

It would be recalled that Buhari while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, was quoted as saying that most youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

According to Buhari, a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school, yet they want everything free.

He said, “More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education for free”.

Reacting to the comment, Lamido’s Campaign Coordinator stated that left for Lamido, no Nigerian youth should be shunned and embarrassed irrespective of educational differences or working status since there are several socio-economic areas they could fit in to make the country great.

“Therefore, Lamido will work very closely with the youths to win the presidency come 2019 general election”. He said.

Lamido’s Campaign Coordinator, however, advised Buhari to treat Nigerian youths as his children, develop them for future leadership, rather than writing them off.

He said, unlike Buhari, Lamido has already put in place measures to carry all youths along in governance if he wins the 2019 presidency.

“I am indeed surprised at the unguided utterances of Mr President, I never expected him to make such careless utterances against the Nigerian youths.

“As the President, he should encourage the youths with good words because they are the future leaders. Using harsh words on them may discourage them from contributing their quota to the development of the country”. Liti said.