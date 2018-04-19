A group that seeks to advocate the development of the country and protection of the rights and privileges of its citizens worldwide, Re-building Nigeria Initiative, is set for inauguration, the conveners have said.

The Deputy National President of the group, Earnest Fasan, said in a statement on Wednesday that the initiative would be inaugurated on Sunday, April 22 in Lagos.

He said the inauguration would mark the beginning of a campaign for the support of former Vice-President Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s presidential ambition.

He said that the movement with its over five million members across the country decided to pitch its tent with Atiku because of his experience and acceptability in all the geo-political zones in the country.

He said, “Atiku is a completely detribalised Nigerian who also understands the dynamics of governing a multi-ethnic and religiously sensitive country like Nigeria.”

The General Secretary of the group, Mr. Christian Aburime, said the organisation would embark on massive grass-roots mobilisation for the ‘Atiku 2019’ campaign with the aim of educating and enlightening the Nigerian electorate to support Atiku’s presidential ambition.

According to him, the RNI has membership across virtually all the 774 local governments in the country, but with a formidable structure in Lagos and the South-West.